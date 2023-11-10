The former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, says she admired Ahtisaari’s Kosovo operation.

“Too cold”, the President of Namibia Hage Geingob, 82, commented after walking from Helsinki Cathedral to the warm room of the city hall. The blessed president was laid to rest in the church Martti Ahtisaariwhich Geingob met 47 years ago.

Ahtisaari was appointed the UN’s representative for Namibia in 1976. However, he had already been elected to the senate that administered the Namibia Institute of the world organization the previous year. Geingob led the institute in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, from its foundation until 1989.

“Ahtisaari was my boss,” says Geingob.

“He was a good boss and we became friends. We worked together, traveled together, played together.”

Actual became the boss of Ahtisaari in April 1989, when he was chosen as UN Deputy Secretary-General to lead Namibia’s independence.

The beginning was not particularly promising. South Africa claimed that the fighters of the Swapo guerrilla movement marched from the Angolan side to Namibia in the morning of April 1, 1989, i.e. the moment when the ceasefire between Swapo and South Africa was supposed to come into force. South Africa considered Namibia its own province, but its armed forces were ordered to remain in barracks under the peace agreement.

Arriving in the capital Windhoek, Ahtisaari had significantly fewer UN peacekeepers at his disposal than had been planned and the flow of information was incomplete. Foreign Minister of South Africa Little Botha shouted on the phone to the UN Secretary General For Javier Pérez de Cuellar and some South African troops were released to pursue Swapo fighters.

According to his memoirs published in 2001, the leader of Swapo and the first president of Namibia Sam Nujoma never forgave the incident.

“Ahtisaari”. was known as Swapo’s friend from the Tanzanian days,” says Geingob, referring to Ahtisaari’s time as Finland’s ambassador to Tanzania in 1973–1977.

“South Africa took advantage of the situation and blamed Ahtisaari for allowing it [Swapon joukkojen rajanylityksen] happen. Ahtisaari had to intervene in the case with a heavy hand in order to keep distance from Swapo.'”

“Innocent Namibians died. But the implementation of the peace plan started after that.”

In 1990, Geingob became Namibia’s first prime minister, and Ahtisaari was finally granted honorary Namibian citizenship.

“You don’t make peace between friends, you make peace with your enemies,” says Geingob.

When asked, he also gives advice to others: “The two-state solution is the only solution to the situation in the Middle East. And why expand the war in Ukraine? There is always room for peacemakers like Ahtisaari.”

Ahtisaari the Nobel Peace Prize he received in 2008 is probably to a certain extent thanks to the Kosovo operation. Ahtisaari and Russia’s special envoy Viktor Chernomyrdin forced the Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević to peace in 1999, and Ahtisaari became a European peace hero.

“I already knew him from the UN days,” says the former president of Ireland who came to the funeral Mary Robinson.

“But I remember being really impressed for the first time in 1999. At that time, I was a UN human rights commissioner and I met a lot of refugees who fled Kosovo. I saw for myself how significant his intervention was.”

The chairman of the Elders group, ex-president of Ireland Mary Robinson remembers Ahtisaari’s tonkine sewers in Northern Ireland.

“He was a very warm, kind and modest person, considering that he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work,” Robinson continues.

Robinson recalls how, after his presidency, Ahtisaari led inspections of the IRA’s or Irish Republican Army’s weapons depots in the Northern Ireland peace process together with the current president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa with.

“He described his work by saying that we didn’t do anything but tong the sewers of Northern Ireland,” says Robinson. “So when looking for caches of weapons. Of course, he did a lot more, but that was his humor.”

“Ahtisaari said that he took me as a model when he did not run for a second presidential term. So I feel some kind of responsibility for that solution.”

Ahtisaari also belonged to the former president of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela to establish the Elders group of former state leaders, of which Robinson is currently the chairman.

“These are difficult times, not only because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also because of the horrific attacks by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza. And we shouldn’t focus only on Gaza, because the situation in the West Bank is really bad and will get worse.”

“But our job is to bring hope.”