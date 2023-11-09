Thursday, November 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ahtisaari’s funeral | Martti Ahtisaari hit his pen on the table, and the road to peace continued – “He will be written in golden letters in our history”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ahtisaari’s funeral | Martti Ahtisaari hit his pen on the table, and the road to peace continued – “He will be written in golden letters in our history”

Peace in Aceh was a great achievement of President Martti Ahtisaari. The chief negotiators of the parties to the conflict arrived from as far away as Indonesia to bid him farewell. They tell how Ahtisaari made peace with hardness, gentleness and cunning. In the end we shook hands, but before that we also hugged.

Sami Sillanpää HS

Picture: Olivier Morin/AFP

QLast week, three men from far away stepped out of the terminal of Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Men are former enemies. Now they arrived in Finland together, on the same flight.

The guests came from the large country of Southeast Asia, Indonesia. They are:

Malik Mahmoudformer leader of the Free Aceh rebel movement.

#Ahtisaaris #funeral #Martti #Ahtisaari #hit #pen #table #road #peace #continued #written #golden #letters #history

See also  Maduro seeks to 'clean' his unpopular image with a view to 2024
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Marini: “Honda’s interest is nice, but it’s already November…”

MotoGP | Marini: "Honda's interest is nice, but it's already November..."

Recommended

No Result
View All Result