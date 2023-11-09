Ahtisaari’s funeral | Martti Ahtisaari hit his pen on the table, and the road to peace continued – “He will be written in golden letters in our history”

Peace in Aceh was a great achievement of President Martti Ahtisaari. The chief negotiators of the parties to the conflict arrived from as far away as Indonesia to bid him farewell. They tell how Ahtisaari made peace with hardness, gentleness and cunning. In the end we shook hands, but before that we also hugged.

Sami Sillanpää HS

18:00

QLast week, three men from far away stepped out of the terminal of Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Men are former enemies. Now they arrived in Finland together, on the same flight.

The guests came from the large country of Southeast Asia, Indonesia. They are:

Malik Mahmoudformer leader of the Free Aceh rebel movement.