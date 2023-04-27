Ähtäri pandas | The board of the zoo is meeting today to consider the fate of the animals

The official working group of the ministry has asked the animal park to get its finances in order first.

Ähtärin The board of the zoo decides today on the pandas’ next steps.

In its report published earlier this month, the official working group assembled from various ministries said that the state could support the Ähtäri zoo if it wanted to, but the zoo should first get its finances in order.

The working group also concluded that the responsibility for measures concerning pandas lies with Ähtäri Zoo.

The board of the zoo will go through the final report at its meeting starting this afternoon and decide on the next steps.

The head of the office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, who was involved in the preparation of the report Jaana Husu-Kallion according to which the animal park could practically be given state support if this were decided in the beginning of the government term. First, however, the zoo would have to get its finances in order, because government support cannot be given to a company in financial difficulties.

Pandas Pyry and Snow arrived in Finland from China in 2018. The pandas are in Ähtäri with a 15-year lease, with another ten years remaining. According to the zoo, which has been struggling with financial difficulties for a long time, the pandas incur annual expenses of around 1.5 million euros.

China “lends” pandas to other countries. Sending the animals has been called panda diplomacy, with which China tries to create a positive image of the country. The official working group also found out how China would react if Finland gave up pandas.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was involved in this report. They have evaluated the matter and considered that [pandojen palauttamisen] the effect would ultimately be minor. It would probably have its own discussions and effects, but nothing permanent and long-term,” Husu-Kallio told STT last week.