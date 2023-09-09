Ähtäri | A man who went missing on a fishing trip was found dead

The man who was found dead had gone fishing from his home at the end of August and disappeared.

August At the end, a person who went missing in Ähtäri in South Ostrobothnia has been found dead, the Ostrobothnia police say.

He was found in Ähtäri on Friday.

From the beginning of the week, the police said that the previous weekend they were looking for a missing man. The man had gone fishing from his home at the end of August and disappeared. Searches were made in the terrain and water.

The police will continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation and will not release any further information.