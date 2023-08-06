Over the years the animated series of Star Wars have significantly expanded the mythology of the fictional universe created by George Lucas. In some circumstances, however, this has created quite a few problems for those who have only approached live action products, just think of the appearance of Darth Maul in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In this sense Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni have tried, with the recent Star Wars live action series, to incorporate elements taken from the animated series which, however, did not make some fans less aware of the subject matter feel disoriented.

Apparently this modus operandi will also be carried forward in the TV series Ahsokawhich is a real direct sequel to the animated series Star Wars: Rebels and will bring back many of the characters from the latter in live-action form.

In an interview given to EW Carrie Beckvice president of animation and live-action product development at Lucasfilm, confirmed that you won’t need to watch Rebels before Ahsoka. Here are his words about it:

That was the challenge of the series, but Dave [Filoni, n. d. R] he was very good at creating a story that newcomers could understand. The series will tell them everything they need to know along the way.

Finally, we remind you that Ahsoka will debut on August 23, 2023 exclusively on the streaming platform Disney+.