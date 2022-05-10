There is very little left for one of the most anticipated series of the year to premiere on Disney Plus, both by fans of starwars as by the general public: “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. However, this has not been an impediment to the mouse company announce your most immediate plans regarding the future new live-action production of the famous science fiction franchise.

“Ahsoka” is now official

This new series spin-off of “The Mandalorian”, rumors began to spread from the moment we saw Rosario Dawson playing the flesh and blood version of the famous character in the second season of the series starring Pedro Pascal.

As confirmed to Through the official Star Wars Twitter account, the filming of “Ahsoka” It has already started, and although official images of Dawson in the skin of the iconic Jedi have not yet been released, this photo has been shown as an announcement of the start of filming on the set:

“Ahsoka” began its recordings and we will be able to see them in mid-2023. Photo: capture/ @starwars/Twitter.

What is known about “Ahsoka”?

At the moment, there are few details of the series about Ahsoka Tano, a character who was first seen in her animated version in “Star Wars Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Everything that surrounds the new fiction is kept absolutely secret, but various information has come to light announcing the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (after “Obi-Wan Kenob”), as well as the incorporation by Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and other characters from Star Wars Rebels.

More information on Star Wars Celebration?

The beginning of the filming of “Ahsoka” has occurred a few weeks before the expected event known as Star Wars Celebrationwhere interesting additional details could be revealed, such as more characters and who will play them, among other things.

We are a few days away from the long-awaited event known as Star Wars Celebration. Photo: lucasfilm.

When would “Ahsoka” be released?