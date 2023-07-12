Ahsokathe Star Wars series with Rosario Dawson arriving on the Disney+ platform on August 23, it shows itself with a new trailer official in Italian that introduces us to the characters and settings of the show.

Produced during 2022, Ahsoka will tell the adventures of the famous character born in the animated series The Clone Wars and introduced in its live action version during the second season of The Mandalorian.

As you can see, the powerful villain Baylan Skoll, played by the late, also appears in the video Ray Stevensonwhich will undoubtedly give a hard time to the Jedi Padawan who has put his skills at the service of the rebel forces against the Empire.