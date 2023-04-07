













Ahsoka reveals her first trailer with cameos from Star Wars Rebels

series of Ahsoka brings us back to Rosario Dawson in the role of the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Retired Jedi in exile. Likewise, it is also possible to appreciate both new characters and some familiar ones that we saw in Star Wars Rebels, among them Admiral Trawn.

On the other hand, it is handled that, depending on the success of the first season, we will have a second. At least that’s what the information available around this production indicates, which will be led by Dave Filoni.

It is worth noting that we had already seen Rosario Dawson in action in episode 11 of The Mandalorian and eventually also appeared in Boba Fett’s Book. Given the good reception that the character we first saw in Clone Wars had, it was a given that we would have her back.

What characters appear in the trailer for Ahsoka?

The first trailer for Ahsoka not only does it give us a very good context of what awaits us in this new Lucasfilm series for disneyplus. It comes with its fair share of cameos that many fans of Star Wars Rebels are going to love it.

We can say that the highlight of all was seeing the Admiral ThrawnHowever, he was not the only one to appear. We will also have Hera Syndulla iinterpreted by mary elizabeth winstead already Sabine Wren interpreted by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

On the other hand, we not only had the announcement of the Ahsoka series, it was also confirmed that Star Wars will have three new movies. One is directed by James Mangold, one by Dave Filoni and one by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Excited for this new production?