That’s how it is, Ahsoka will have its own series disneyplus and will premiere on August 23, 2023. This production promises to introduce us for the first time with real actors to Grand Admiral Thrawn, an iconic character who for a long time had a place in the Star Wars books and is now finally part of the canon.

Source: Lucasfilm

During this first preview they mention that the true heir to the empire has returned and that they are looking for the Admiral Thrawn and with him they will gain power like they never dreamed of. This looks like it will be a new antagonistic faction that will turn the galaxy upside down.

Then we have several characters from Star Wars Rebels in this advance. It is even possible to appreciate the Ghost and also Chooper. Hera Syndulla, who will be played by Mary-Elizabeth Winstead, is asking the New Republic for help and we see how she meets both Ahsoka and Sabine.

Source: Lucasfilm

We could say that the icing on the cake is seeing one of the inquisitors fighting with the protagonist of the series. Could it be that a memorable series awaits us to take advantage of the Disney Plus subscription?

When does Ahsoka premiere on Disney Plus?

According to official information, Star Wars Ahsoka opens on August 23 through the Disney Plus service. This will be a live-action series that comes from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and features starring performances by Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Genevieve O’Reilly, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Lars Mikkelsen.

The ideal thing to understand a good part of the plot of this series is to have knowledge of productions such as Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. With this, you will not arrive blank to see this new Lucasfilm production.

On the other hand, the Ahsoka series will begin with two episodes in a row on the day of its premiere and, in the end, it will close with another 6.

Excited for this new series in the Star Wars universe?

