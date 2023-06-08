













Ahsoka releases a very promising new trailer full of old acquaintances | EarthGamer

the progress of Ahsoka It lasts a scant thirty seconds but makes good use of its time to generate emotion. In addition to seeing the titular jedi, we get glimpses of Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, a pair of characters from the Rebels series making the leap to live-action.

We also know that the evil Thrawn will be the opponent to beat in this series. Although the trailer only showed us his silhouette, it was enough to convey the danger he represents. In a way it feels like a sequel to Rebels. Will we see other characters make a surprise appearance?

We recommend you: Star Wars: Your open world game created by Ubisoft could arrive in early 2024

To end this trailer of Ahsokaits premiere date is confirmed for August 23. So fans still have time to catch up on the history of this jedi, from clone Wars until his appearances in The Mandalorian. Do you already want to see it?

What do we know about the Ahsoka series?

Although there is still some time left for the premiere of AhsokaWe already have enough information about this new series. To begin with, it will deal with the jedi and her revival after learning of the fall of the empire. Which will take her on an adventure to face a new threat to the galaxy, in the company of old companions.

Source: Lucasfilm

Its premiere date will be August 23 and like other Disney+ shows, it will release a new episode every week.. It should be noted that until now it is treated as a miniseries, that is to say that it will probably not have more seasons. However, we know that it will consist of eight episodes, which could be enough to tell its entire story. Not to mention, we’re sure to see her at other Mandoverse shows. Do you think it’s good?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.