There is still a lot to tell about the jedi adventures. Disney+ announced the premiere of ‘Ahsoka’ and fans of the Star Wars saga could not be happier, since, after the series ‘The Mandalorian’, they expected the appearance of a new character that would continue to expand the universe of ‘ Star Wars’. This fiction tells the story of one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, who was an apprentice, nothing more and nothing less, than Anakin Skywalker.

In this note, we tell you the time of its premiere in Latin America so that you don’t miss a minute of the new series starring Rosario Dawson.

When is ‘Ahsoka’ released?

The new series about the character of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ will be released on Tuesday August 22, 2023, the date the first two episodes will be released. The premiere of the others will take place weekly until completing the 8 chapters that make up the first installment of the fiction. Initially, the premiere was scheduled for Wednesday the 23rd. However, according to Disney+ on its X account (formerly Twitter), the date was brought forward one day.

Ahsoka Tano is a Jedi who was apprenticed to Anakin Skywalker, who later became Darth Vader. Photo: Disney+

‘Ahsoka’: opening time by country

United States: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 am on August 23

What is ‘Ahsoka’ about?

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is a live action series that revolves around the mythical animated character from ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, Ahsoka Tano. This character was introduced in the series ‘The Mandalorian’. After the fall of the galactic empire, the galaxy is again threatened by a terrible shadow danger that is emerging and that the ancient jedi must investigate.

Ahsoka will meet with several of the Rebel heroes in order to neutralize the imminent threat of General Thrawn, who is assembling a clandestine Imperial council. In addition, he is considered responsible for the disappearance of Ezra Bridger, a young Jedi who fought together with the group of rebels, but who has not been seen since, ”says the synopsis shared by the Sensacine page.

Who make up the cast of ‘Ahsoka’?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

David Tennant voices Huyang

Lars Mikkelsen as Admiral Thrawn

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

