Ahsokathe Star Wars series coming soon to the Disney+ streaming platform, it shows itself with a new trailer in Italian which introduces us to the characters and settings of the live action show starring Rosario Dawson.

Out on August 23, Ahsoka is yet another spin-off, whose events take place after those of The Mandalorian and see the powerful Jedi in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn and the young Jedi Ezra Bridger, who have been missing for some years .

The television series, written and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, former creators of The Mandalorian, will finally bring to the screen the character that George Lucas created for the animated show The Clone Wars, in the context of a first season consisting of eight episodes .

Judging by the trailer, Ahsoka could confirm the talent of the producers and prove to be another jewel belonging to the Star Wars universe, after The Mandalorian and Andor herself: we will find out how things are starting from August 23rd, as mentioned.