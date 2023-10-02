The last episode of ‘Ahsoka’ promises more than one emotion. The ‘Star Wars’ series, which features Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice as its protagonist, will end soon and, in its grand finale, we will see the Jedi follow in the footsteps of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who thinks that Ahsoka has been eliminated. However, she managed to defeat all the mercenaries chasing her and was able to reunite with Ezra and Sabin.

Don’t miss the grand finale of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, the series that has caused a sensation among ‘Star Wars’ fans. To do this, here we leave you all the details about what time the last episode comes out.

What time does ‘Ahsoka’ episode 8 premiere?

Episode 8 ‘Ahsoka’which will be the end of the series of ‘Star Wars’, will be available from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time), on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, according to the schedule established from the first chapter. However, if you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a list with the respective premiere times:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Where to WATCH the series ‘Ahsoka’, episode 8, ONLINE?

The grand finale of ‘Ahsoka’It can be seen ONLINE and exclusively from the streaming serviceDisney Plusso you must have an active subscription to the platform to access all the content of the George Lucas series, ‘Star Wars’which tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan.

Ahsoka is Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Padawan.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Savannah Steyn as a young Ahsoka.

What is the series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ about?

The Serie‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’It takes place in the timeline of ‘The Mandalorian’ and connects with ‘The Rangers of the New Repubic’. After the fall of the Empire, the Padawan embarks on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn, hoping to locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who vanished with Thrawn many years ago. The galaxy, more vulnerable than ever, is exposed to a new threat, so Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, must investigate its origin and nature.

