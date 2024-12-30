This Tuesday, December 31, 2024, as usual, New Year’s Eve is celebrated, so many businesses and large brands may vary their opening and closing strategies, as happens with supermarkets. In addition, Wednesday, January 1, is a non-replaceable national holiday, so most businesses will remain closed.

Thus, before going shopping this Saturday, it is a good idea to check the hours of the different stores, although some may remain closed all day, while others may only open. in the morning or even all day.

Mercadona

Mercadona will open on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, but with a reduced hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.so your employees can enjoy the festivities. On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, supermarkets will remain closed, as is usual in the company on holidays.

Lidl

The same happens with Lidl supermarkets, which It will be open on December 31 at a different time, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. On January 1st they will remain closed. Thus, before going, you can check the hours of each establishment in the Lidl store finder.

Carrefour

Like Mercadona and Lidl, Carrefour’s hours for December 31 will change and they will open again 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., in some of its centers. We recommend that before going you check the schedule at the store search engine on the official Carrefour website. On January 1st, they will remain closed.

Savemore

Ahorramás supermarkets will open on December 31 in all its stores in Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, but during special hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., as announced on its official website. On January 1st it will be closed.

Alcampo

Following others, Alcampo will open its centers on New Year’s Eve, mostly from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Check the store locator because some do open until 10:00 p.m..

Supercor and El Corte Inglés

Unlike previous supermarkets, Supercor and El Corte Inglés will open on December 31 at 10:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. However, on January 1 they will also remain closed.