“Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″the reality show where different celebrities from Colombia compete in culinary challenges reaches its 43rd episode, which will be broadcast this April 19 by the RCN signal and here we tell you all the details about the new chapter, where new obstacles are coming in the road to the title of best amateur chef of the season.

Live: Masterchef Celebrity Colombia – chapter 43 Pamela withdraws from the competition The juries decided that Pamela leave the competition. According to her criteria, she had the most mistakes of all the contestants. The presentation of dishes is over The evaluation of the dishes is over. The juries will have to make a decision and choose who withdraws from the competition. Estiwar got the best praise from the jury Estiwar wowed almost all the judges with its presentation and taste. “You put color and heart”, they indicated when observing her culinary proposal. “The tongue G”, is the last dish of the night Estiwar created an attractive dish that he called “La Lengua G”, which combines beans with cooked beef tongue. Will he be enough to continue in competition? Pamela doesn’t get rave reviews Unlike her colleagues, Pamela did not manage to make the cow tongue soft. Pamela is the penultimate to share her plate. It’s called “Thank you campuchef” “Thank you campuchef” is Pamela’s dish. The jurors detail that the meat had to be smaller so that it has more cooking and better flavor. “The biggest mistake is not having included more stew,” she said. “The triangle of success”, is Isabella’s dish Isabella is the third is to present her plate. She had positive opinions for the taste, but not for the presentation. The competition gets tough The judges also praise Natalia’s dish and there are already two participants who stand out. “Little gifts that speak”, is Natalia’s dish Natalia is the second to prepare her dish, which she called “Gifts that speak”. Its decoration caught the attention of the judges. “I love the decoration, I love the colorimetry of the rolls,” they assured. The judges highlight Chicho’s dish “The flavor is rich and the meat is soft,” said one of the three jurors, who also assured that it is not really ceviche, but more of a marinade, since the tongue is cooked. “Charla” is Chicho’s dish Chicho is the first to be evaluated. His dish is called “Charla” it is a cow tongue ceviche with mango. The test is over! Time is over. The jurors will begin to taste the dishes. The first will be Chicho. Pamela has problems with her plate Pamela had an emotional moment in the final minutes, because she hasn’t finished her plate yet and there is only one minute left. Participants start decorating their plates Just a few minutes from finishing, the participants begin to finalize details so that their dishes are ready. Only nine minutes left! There is less and less to go until the elimination challenge ends and it can be discovered who will withdraw from the Masterchef competition. Estiwar ventures with a plate of beans with beef tongue Estiwar wants to surprise the judges and stay in the race. For this, she will prepare a dish of beans with baca de lengua and pork rinds. Will he be able to surprise the judges? Pamela doesn’t have a safe dish yet. Pamela previewed her dish showing potato chips and beef tongue cut into chunks, but she’s still not sure what she wants to cook. Chicho takes the risk to prepare tongue ceviche Chicho will cook tongue ceviche and among the ingredients he will place mango. Isabella will prepare a tongue stew Isabella is determined to win and to do so, she will cook a tongue stew along with a fresh salad. Natalia will prepare tongue rolls Natalia shared the preview of her tongue roll dish to the jury, but it was not convincing and she received several comments to obtain a dish with good flavor. Problems begin with some contestants Pamela is one of the first to present problems with the central ingredient. Instead, Estiwar is one of the most motivated to succeed in the challenge. Jurors provide tips to get a good dish The jurors provided some tips to make the dish tasty. They told the participants that it has to be soft and cut into thin pieces. The central ingredient of the elimination challenge is discovered The main ingredient of the elimination challenge is a beef tongue. Will the contestants be able to create a dish with this input? Elimination challenge announced The elimination challenge has arrived. Participants must drop everything to continue in the program. Judges decide to save three participants The juries decide to save Carlos, Ramiro and Aida. Carlos gets praise from the jury Today’s challenge is to prepare a savory dish; however, Carlos took a risk and created a sweet dish with salty touches that delighted the judges. Jurors approve Pamela’s dish The jurors highlighted Pamela’s improvement, since she only obtained some indications regarding the low amount of salt. The jurors evaluate Pamela’s dish Pamela presents her dish to the judges and hopes to get good feedback so she can continue competing. What is coming in chapter 43 of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia? Tonight will be an elimination round. Although there was no exit yesterday, Monday, today one of the contestants will say goodbye.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

In the previous episode of “Masterchef celebrity” there was an edition that crowned Misis and Esperanza as the winners of the cooking contest. In addition, in this episode there were no eliminations. Thus, the last to leave the program was Corozo, who left the reality show in episode 37.

Who was eliminated yesterday from “Masterchef celebrity 2022”?

In episode 42 of “Masterchef celebrity 2022″ there were no eliminations. Now viewers can’t wait to find out what the next competition will be and who will be the ones to leave it.

Who has been eliminated?

The contestants who do not continue in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

Corozo.

“Masterchef Colombia 2022” is broadcast live from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time). Photo: Masterchef Colombia 2022

Who are the participants?

The participants of the cooking reality show “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalia Ramirez

Masterchef Colombia

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a program of culinary competitions. In this reality show, different well-known figures from various fields compete by cooking different dishes in search of the title of best amateur chef.

“MasterChef Celebrity Colombia” is broadcast by RCN. Photo: RCN

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The cooking reality show airs live Monday through Friday at starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).

Masterchef Colombia

What channel broadcasts “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” can be seen through the Colombian channel RCN. Similarly, through its official Facebook.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

RCN can be seen in Colombia through channel 15 by the signal of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). You can also use the RCN application, which is downloaded for free from the Play Store or APP Store and contains all the content of the RCN Channel.

Participants who remained with black apron. Photo: RCN

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 43 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Through the LIVE broadcast of La República Espectaculos, you can tune in to the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″. You will be able to see the best moments, the winners and eliminated from the Colombian culinary reality show.