“Challenge The Box” continues after 18 years of uninterrupted transmission. Today, Friday, March 25, it will broadcast its chapter 12 starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time) by the signal of TV snail. The extreme athletic competition reality show has four teams: Beta, Gamma, Alpha and Omega, who fight to be crowned the absolute winners of the program. Know the details of tonight’s episode in this note.
Live: Minute by Minute Challenge The Box – chapter 12
The eighteenth season of the emblematic Colombian program is hosted by model and radio host Andrea Serna, while former beauty queen Gabriela Tafur is the special host. Do you want to know what happens in chapter 12 of “Challenge The Box? Keep reading.
How was the previous chapter in “Challenge The Box” 2022?
On episode 11 of “Challenge The Box,” viewers had the opportunity to vote between the Gamma and Beta ensembles to choose the best of the cycle. Beta’s team was the winner and took home eight million pesos.
Likewise, Bryan and Nati were eliminated from the program. On the other hand, Otoniel decided to share with her classmates a terrible experience in her life related to her mother.
How are the teams made up?
Next, we detail how the four squads of the new edition of “Challenge The Box” 2022 are integrated:
ALPHA
- Tarzan (Coastal)
- Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)
- Porto (Coastal)
- Alexa (Vallecaucanos)
- Greece (Santandereans)
- Beto (Tolima Grande)
- Okendo (Antioquenos)
- Othniel (Amazonians)
BETA
- Ceta (Lowlanders)
- Karina (Llaneros)
- Lina (Tolima Grande)
- Dani (Boyacenses)
- Valentina (Antiqueños)
- Moses (Loaners)
- Samir (Coastal)
- Carballo (Tolima Grande)
GAMMA
- Letician (Amazonians)
- Maleja (Cachacos)
- Emily (Amazonians)
- Fernanda (Boyacenses)
- Karol (Pastusos)
- Brayan (Cachacos)
- Skirla (Coffee Growers)
- Duván (Santandereans)
OMEGA
- Liz (Pastusos)
- Anna (Antioquenos)
- Nati (Vallecaucanos)
- Karla (Cachacos)
- Ossa (Antioquenos)
- Creole (Coffee Growers)
- Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)
- Torvic (Vallecaucanos)
Who was eliminated?
In the last chapter of the successful extreme athletic competition program, Nati from Omega and Brayan from Gamma were eliminated.
“The Box Challenge”: schedule
The LIVE broadcast of “Desafío The Box” is from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). Check the other hours by country:
- Peru: 8.00 pm
- Ecuador: 8.00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 9.00 p.m.
- Argentina: 10.00 p.m.
- Chile: 10.00 p.m. m
“The Box Challenge”: broadcast channel
The signal in charge of broadcasting the reality show LIVE AND DIRECT will be the Caracol TV channel in Colombia. In case you are in Peruvian territory, you can tune in through contracted cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.
How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?
The Caracol TV channel is an open signal (free) for all of Colombia. Also, as mentioned above, you can hook up to the show through your favorite cable server.
How to see Caracol Play?
In simple steps we tell you how to watch the Caracol Play application:
- Access its official website: www.play.caracoltv.com
- Create an online account and log in
- Locate the “Challenge The Box” program
- Press play and start enjoying that program and more productions available
Where to watch “Challenge The Box” chapter 12 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
One way to watch episode 12 of “Desafío The Box” LIVE is the FREE ONLINE broadcast of La República Espectáculos. In it you can enjoy all the incidents of the program.
