“Challenge The Box” continues after 18 years of uninterrupted transmission. Today, Friday, March 25, it will broadcast its chapter 12 starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time) by the signal of TV snail. The extreme athletic competition reality show has four teams: Beta, Gamma, Alpha and Omega, who fight to be crowned the absolute winners of the program. Know the details of tonight’s episode in this note.

Live: Minute by Minute Challenge The Box – chapter 12 The driver calls attention to the teams The leader of the competition congratulated gamma and beta for reaching the final; however, she called out the purple team for leaving the competition before it was over. The first winners The gamma team celebrates their arrival at the first place and, together with their team, they witness the early arrival of the beta team. Everyone is happy and celebrates the strength of the team. The red female duo has more complications This couple goes last and the participants cannot continue competing; however, they decide to give their last effort at the sharp obstacle. The first group reached the final The first duo reached the final league and the men automatically came out to continue with the competition. On the other hand, there are several teams that are behind schedule and their complements are losing patience. The purple duo is reluctant to continue the competition because they consider that it is already lost. The remaining team watches the competition through a screen and is outraged at the carelessness of their teammates. Complications in the challenge All couples have difficulties completing the strength challenge, due to the steep obstacles and the weight of the boxes. The couples try to help each other to achieve it; however, some are falling by the wayside. start the competition The women are in charge of transporting the boxes through the different obstacles that the route presents. Their peers encourage them to increase speed and caution in this challenge. Challenge of sentences and services The pairs by gender will start the tough competition and each team will have to strategically agree to win this competition. – The first place stays with the three services: electricity, water and gas – Second place gets one. – The percer put with none. Some are used to serving their partner One of the participants comments that he has been with his partner for 5 years and they hope to have children. Likewise, he commented that she is in charge of all the services in the home and if it were up to her, he would not get out of bed. The program has started! The weather is cloudy and everyone has already woken up. The participants agree to prepare the food and clean the place during their stay.

The eighteenth season of the emblematic Colombian program is hosted by model and radio host Andrea Serna, while former beauty queen Gabriela Tafur is the special host. Do you want to know what happens in chapter 12 of “Challenge The Box? Keep reading.

How was the previous chapter in “Challenge The Box” 2022?

On episode 11 of “Challenge The Box,” viewers had the opportunity to vote between the Gamma and Beta ensembles to choose the best of the cycle. Beta’s team was the winner and took home eight million pesos.

Likewise, Bryan and Nati were eliminated from the program. On the other hand, Otoniel decided to share with her classmates a terrible experience in her life related to her mother.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the four squads of the new edition of “Challenge The Box” 2022 are integrated:

ALPHA

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians)

BETA

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande)

GAMMA

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans)

OMEGA

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos)

Who was eliminated?

In the last chapter of the successful extreme athletic competition program, Nati from Omega and Brayan from Gamma were eliminated.

“The Box Challenge”: schedule

The LIVE broadcast of “Desafío The Box” is from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). Check the other hours by country:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.00 p.m.

Argentina: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 p.m. m

“The Box Challenge”: broadcast channel

The signal in charge of broadcasting the reality show LIVE AND DIRECT will be the Caracol TV channel in Colombia. In case you are in Peruvian territory, you can tune in through contracted cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal (free) for all of Colombia. Also, as mentioned above, you can hook up to the show through your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

In simple steps we tell you how to watch the Caracol Play application:

Access its official website: www.play.caracoltv.com

Create an online account and log in

Locate the “Challenge The Box” program

Press play and start enjoying that program and more productions available

Where to watch “Challenge The Box” chapter 12 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

One way to watch episode 12 of “Desafío The Box” LIVE is the FREE ONLINE broadcast of La República Espectáculos. In it you can enjoy all the incidents of the program.