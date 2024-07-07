Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairwoman of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, discussed expanding areas of cooperation and exchanging experiences and expertise in government work, digital transformation, and future readiness between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Singapore.

This came during an official visit by a delegation from the UAE government to the Republic of Singapore based on an official invitation from the Singaporean government, which included holding a series of meetings with a number of ministers and officials in the Singaporean government, focusing on exchanging experiences and expertise in government and digital development.

Al Roumi stressed that the UAE government, under the directives of its wise leadership, is keen to strengthen government partnerships and develop models of international cooperation aimed at supporting government and digital development efforts to build future governments, which positively reflects on the development of government work and efficiency, enhances digital experiences for customers, and improves the quality of life in society.

She said that government exchange enhances the effectiveness of government and digital development experiences between the two countries, and contributes to strengthening and accelerating the building of new models, and sharing visions and directions to build an advanced future government.

During its meeting with Dr. Janil Puttuchiri, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Informatics in charge of the Digital Government and Government Technology portfolios in the Government of Singapore, the UAE government delegation learned about the areas of digital transformation work in the ministry, its role in enhancing digital readiness in government agencies, and was briefed on the experience of the Smart Nation Project to support the integration of comprehensive digital transformation efforts and the development of government services and digital culture in the Singapore government.

Al Roumi met with Peter Ho, General Counsel of the Singapore Government’s Strategic Future Centre, to discuss developing future readiness capabilities, emerging transformations in the field of future foresight, and readiness tools supported by advanced technology and data.

During a meeting with the Chief of the Civil Service and Deputy Chief of the Cabinet Office in Singapore, Leo Yip, she discussed areas of partnership, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and exchanging experiences in various aspects of government digital transformation, including developing the capabilities of government leaders and future skills, enhancing the culture of productivity, promoting new government performance models, and designing and building continuous digital learning capabilities to enhance the capabilities of government talent.

During a meeting with Jamie Ang, Deputy Undersecretary for Civil Service Affairs, and Low Beck Kim, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Government Sector, the UAE government delegation learned about the Singaporean government’s experience in employing advanced government technology and data to achieve government transformation and emerging governance mechanisms in the civil service, as well as related executive policies and projects. The future of government jobs, emerging tasks and functions in the government, and the impact of advanced technological changes on them were discussed, in addition to discussing the continuous development of human resources policies and capabilities to achieve readiness and keep pace with changes.