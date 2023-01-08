The society of northern Sinaloa, especially the ahomensesthis coming out of shock three days after members of organized crime looted and burned vehicles on state and international highways that they blocked to create chaos after the recapture of Ovidio N, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loerain Culiacan. After remaining locked up on Thursday, the same or more than with the coronavirus pandemic, citizens came out with some fear on Friday and with greater confidence yesterday. All activities resumed, in principle public transport, commerce, farm work, recreation, etc. The roads were cleared of the trucks and trailers that blocked the way, as on May 5, in San Miguel, in El Valle del Carrizo, at the southern exit of the city and in Topo, with which the war scenes have already disappeared. like those in the Middle East.

a convoy of agents of the State Police He transferred his companion who died in the operation that took place in Jesús María, Culiacán, to this city. Some who saw the float enter the city and the state policemen got the “cramp”, but when they found out what it was about, they regretted what happened to the state agent who is being watched over by his relatives in a well-known funeral home. The agent who fell on “Black Thursday” was young, with a police career ahead of him. He died in the middle of the operation. He was not the only one because 10 soldiers also fell dead from the bullets.

The operatives security in Ahome do not present a major change after the irruption of groups of hit men who looted and burned vehicles on the outskirts of the city and on highways in rural areas. Patrolling through the streets of the city is normal. Yesterday there was no “great mobilization” of security, military, National Guard or federal elements to shield the city, as some consider it would be the right thing to do. Well, no observation points or police or military convoys were observed. Perhaps they did not consider it necessary because daily life resumed without problems.

another one that came out winning in the shake of the cabinet What the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, did was Javier Valdez, a native of Higuera de Zaragoza. Now it is known that Vargas Landeros placed him as the ace up his sleeve when Raúl Pérez Miranda was upset when he was notified of his departure as general manager of the Ahome Municipality’s Drinking Water and Sewerage Board. He did not seem to leave and be investigated as director of Municipal Public Services by Feliciano García, who hit the jackpot by leaving as Secretary of Welfare for Claudia Canto. However, there were two days for Pérez Miranda to think about it and in the end he did not accept. In that interim, Vargas Landeros looked for the profile to be prepared in case Pérez Miranda did not pull. So it was.

with the act of change of civil servants and the one of the distribution of the Rosca de Reyes In the Municipal Palace, the mayor of Ahome Gerardo Vargas Landeros sent the message that everything had returned to normal after the outbreak of violence that broke out here due to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacan.

We recommend you read: