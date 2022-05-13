Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Municipal Tourism Department of Ahome, will lead to Acapulco Tourist Market 2022the richness of the ancient Mayo Yoreme culture, the natural riches of Topolobampo Bay and the Maviri beaches, as well as the attractions of Los Mochis, to attract more visitors and boost business for the benefit of local service providers .

That’s how he put it Verónica Medel Arce, head of said Tourism unitwho explained that, from May 22 to 25 of this year, the Municipal Government of Ahome, headed by Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, will show the original Yoreme culture at this international tourism event, as the main and unique attraction of Ahome.

The official said that work and business appointments have already been arranged with national and international tourist agencies from Mexico, the United States, Poland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Colombia, Chile, Germany and other entities, to seek that nucleus for the exchange of experiences.

“Here we have unique things and that is what we are going to offer: like the unique shaken fish and the unique ancient culture of the Yoremes with their tradition of rites and customs and their gastronomy.”

He explained that in a previous work meeting with the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco, the project of expanding the Standard pier in the Port of Topolobampo was proposed to him, so that the tourist cruises arrive there, in front of the Malecón, since they currently arrive where is industrial dock.

“We want to offer you a new view and new services and the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico has said that he wants to come and visit Los Mochis, Topolobampo, Maviri and the entire Municipality to personally evaluate the destination and the services.”

Read more: They invite this day to the Wellness Bazaar in Topolobampo, Ahome

He said that work is being done in coordination with the State and the Federation to specify plans with a large tourism dimension, taking advantage of the unique tourist route of the Chepe Express railway, unique in the country, as an anchor.