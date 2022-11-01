Just yesterday we highlighted the political office of the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas during the visit of President López Obrador, when yesterday morning it was already announced that he could be investigated for renting patrols with the same company that hired garbage trucks the former mayor of Culiacan, Jesus Estrada Ferreiro.

It is clear, if there is a legal process against Estrada Ferreiro for a million-dollar contract for the rental of garbage trucks, it is more than obvious that the same would happen with the rental of patrol cars in the government of Gerardo Vargas in Ahome. Here he applies the saying: “When you see your neighbor’s beard cut, soak yours.”

Yesterday at the weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya addressed this issue, stating that it should be investigated, and that he would speak with Gerardo Vargas, but he made it clear that if there are companies that are on trial, care must be taken. For the analysis, the phrase of the state president: “he is prosecuted, the elementary thing is that you blow the jocoque.”

For all the mayors, there was a recommendation that if they see that there are problems with these companies, they should not make the mistake of entering into contracts with them. It should be obvious, but apparently they don’t understand, they don’t care or there is simply a snake in the water, so be very careful.

Another piece of news that Governor Rocha gave was that at the beginning of January of next year, President López Obrador will return to Sinaloa, to supervise highways and the irrigation system in the south of the state. He ruled out that AMLO had visited Badiraguato on the recent tour as has been speculated.

Outstanding

What a great message the general editor of EL DEBATE, Andrea Miranda, gave when receiving the IAPA’s Grand Prize for Freedom of the Press in Madrid, Spain, on behalf of the Mexican journalists murdered during the last 12 months. As this publishing house described it, the speech was emotional, strong and necessary.

Last week at the event in Madrid, Andrea Miranda said that it was the day that nobody wants to have, to go on behalf of colleagues. She was clear that Mexico and all of Latin America is experiencing the most terrible year for the press and the insecurity for journalism was affecting the exercise of free expression. It only remains to say: absolute support.

Sinaloa

Last weekend, the general secretary of the state PAN, Luis Ángel Guatimea, was elected National Councilor. Immediately upon hearing the result, the young politician reiterated that he is ready to serve Mexico and his party, as he has been doing very correctly.

Definitely Luis Ángel Guatimea has a growing political career, we are sure that he will soon become one of the most important young figures of National Action and will be one of the faces that will represent him in the 2024 elections that seem far away, but they are already around the corner. At the time

Diary

Today at 9:00 a.m., the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres, will have his weekly “Orange” conference, they tell us it will be very interesting, so stay tuned for details.

Political Memory

“Life is not what one lived, but what one remembers, and how one remembers it to tell it”: Gabriel García Márquez.