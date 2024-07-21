Los Mochis,, Sinaloa.- The squadron of Ahome U16 won both of their matches this Saturday, and qualified for the round of semi-finals of the International Pony Softball World Series that takes place in McAllen, Texas.

Early in the morning, the team based in the Centenario Municipal Softball School defeated 4-3 Girlsbased on two-run attacks in innings one and three.

Girls He also scored once in the first inning and did so twice in the second, but from then on his bats were silenced by the Mochita pitching to accept defeat. Kamila Silver was appointed the player of the match.

Later, in Aztec duel, Ahome blanked 2-0 to Hermosillo-Kino with a dominant serpentine of a hit of Analy Uriarte and bells ringing at the dawn of the game Mildreth Alvarez and Carol Contreras.

Courtesy

Ahome will face the Philippines this Sunday in the round of 16 semi-finals. For its part, Ahome U18 was left out of the next round after winning one match and losing another.

The victory was categorical by having 16-0 Force Fastpitchwith jewel of pitching of Ximena Martinez throwing a no-hitter in a performance in which he struck out seven in nine outs in the game shortened to three innings.

Ahome He scored his first three runs in the first inning, and then put together a furious 13-run attack in the second to seal the game. Carol Guzman and Moed Ayala They stepped on the register on each of the three occasions they stepped into the batter’s box.

Courtesy

It was the second victory of the Sinaloa team over the Force Fastpitchhaving previously defeated him 6-4. In his second Saturday game, Ahome fell before Laredo Dynamite.

The selections are directed by the coaches ahomenses Rocio Bedolla, Christian Inzunza and Jose Maria Leyva.

