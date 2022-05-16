Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Two elements of the Municipal Police of Ahome They are accused of not only stealing old iron, but also transporting it in a patrol to the business where they apparently wanted to sell it.

This was confirmed by Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros who specified that this event was recorded this Sunday and the arrest of the agents was in response to an anonymous complaint.

“Everything indicates that it is iron, in the patrol, it was here in Los Mochis, since yesterday (Sunday) they have been placed before the Honor and Justice Commission of the Ministry of Public Security to proceed against them who are fully entitled to defend themselves, they have said that it was a matter of their homes and they were moving him nothing else but of course the investigation will take as far as it has to be, “he added.

The municipal official stressed that the complaint they received is that the elements were selling old iron that had been stolen and according to the evidence available is that it was a patrol in which two elements were on board.

“This worries, upsets. I can’t be covering up these things as we don’t cover up Japama or anything about anyone, it’s not worth it because if the administration has had some considerations in support of the Secretary of Public Security and Japama, then it’s not worth it for those who the more we are pushing, they are making a killing”, he emphasized.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that it was barely last Friday, when two Japama workers were also accused of stealing a clothes dryer from a home in the Urbi Villa del Bosque subdivision; both, in this case, were also removed from office and subject to investigation.