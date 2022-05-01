Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A totally negative impact was suffered from the first hours of today by fishermen from the Paredones area, in the municipality of Ahome, as well as from the different fishing communities in the state of Sinaloa, due to the ban imposed as of yesterday on the capture of crab, manta ray and shark.

The prohibition for the capture of these species was undertaken at 00:00 hours on May 1 and was decreed by the authorities of the National Fisheries Commission (Conapesca).

The measure will be in force for at least the next two months of the year and is added to the ban established since last March for the shrimp catch.

During a tour of the Paredones fishing camp, reporters from Debate confirmed the negative impact caused by the simultaneous ban imposed on these species, since fishermen were left practically unemployed overnight.

Fishermen from Paredones, Ahome, stopped activities. Photo: Discussion

The aspect that the bay of the fishing field offers today is one of uncertainty and desolation, since most of the boats are stopped, even some of the fishermen chose as of yesterday to take their equipment out of the water to protect it in the patios of their houses, given that the activity will become complicated during the next two months of the year, since the species that they will be able to capture are minimal and unprofitable.