Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Regarding what happened, the general coordinator of Civil protectionMario Cosme Gallardo, pointed out that “according to the functions of the corresponding authorities, it is a call to teacher to take the actions related to the security protocols in whale protection; likewise, to the Port Captaincy to maintain random tours regarding the traffic of smaller vessels in collaboration with other corresponding authorities, this in order to avoid accidents to regret by allowing the aforementioned vessels to approach without due precautions the area where the whale is.

It should be remembered that it was since May 1st that the humpback whale was sighted in the waters of Topolobampo Bay, which became a trigger for tourism that comes to the place, since day after day they come with the hoping to see it.

It may interest you:

Video. Whale falls on top of a yacht in Topolobampo, Sinaloa

Historical! PRI, PAN and PRD come together to celebrate mothers in Ahome, Sinaloa

From 2 to 3 Covid-19 tests carried out in the module of the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01 of Sinaloa