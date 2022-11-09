Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize expects suppliers to “more cooperate” in damping price increases. According to CEO Frans Muller, some large producers continue to hold on to high profits, while Ahold as a retail company already works with much smaller margins. “I expect suppliers to make a contribution as well,” Muller said on Wednesday in an explanation of the results for the third quarter.

Muller pointed out that major food manufacturers sometimes report profit margins of 15 to 19 percent. In other words: per euro of turnover, they are left with 15 to 19 cents in gross profit. Ahold (413,000 employees) ended last quarter with a margin of 4.4 percent, the same as a year ago. Compared to manufacturers, the group therefore has “little room to work with”, according to the CEO.

A supermarket chain must play a ‘deflationary’ role in times of rising prices, Muller said this spring. Especially now that food is increasingly weighing in on the historically high inflation figure, he believes Ahold must ‘do its utmost’ to spare the consumer as much as possible. . Albert Heijn’s parent company is therefore cutting its own expenses in order to absorb cost increases from outside.

In Europe, the margin even fell sharply last year, from 4.4 to 3.4 percent. “I’m worried about that,” Muller said. At the same time, the company benefits from its American branch, where profitability is significantly higher, which means that Ahold’s margin remains fairly stable.

For the time being, CEO Muller thinks that the decline in Europe is of a “transient nature”. The pain is largely due to energy prices, which have risen more strongly in Europe than in the US. However, a supermarket company cannot accept such low margins for too long, says Muller. At some point, investments in the future come under pressure.

‘Explainable requirements’

Muller’s comments come on the eve of new price negotiations with suppliers. Supermarkets and manufacturers usually meet in the last months of the year to discuss purchasing rates for the following year. Last year those talks were so difficult that they lasted well into the new year. Some manufacturers even temporarily stopped deliveries to supermarkets to break the deadlock, resulting in empty shelves.

The talks of this autumn do not seem to be getting much easier, as recently became clear from the figures of major manufacturers. Producers implemented increases of 8 to 17 percent last year and see their own costs only rising further for the time being. Last week said two Dutch supermarkets in the FD that suppliers will again confront them this year with price increases of more than 10 percent.

Ahold, which saw its revenue increase by 8 percent last quarter to 22.4 billion euros, did not want to go into detail on Wednesday about the requirements of its suppliers. It is also a misunderstanding that these negotiations are only negative, according to Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold’s European division. “There are also a lot of suppliers who do think along with us.”

Yet Muller expects “intensive discussion” about purchase prices again this year. “We have never had as much work with suppliers as we have last year,” he said. The point of departure in those discussions is that Ahold understands the cost increases that the manufacturer is confronted with, but that the group only accepts price increases that are ‘explainable’.

Because Ahold’s subsidiaries sell many private labels, the supermarket group says it has a good idea of ​​how fast prices are rising and when a supplier is asking too much. Now that prices are rising, the group is seeing an increase in demand for cheaper private labels, said European CEO Kolk. Ahold is responding to this by further expanding its range.