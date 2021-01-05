Highlights: Parshi, who grew up in Hong Kong, came last year to Nanihal

Jain went to listen to Sadhvi’s discourse with her grandmother living in Mumbai

Going to a hotel after listening to a sermon, watching movies or renouncing other material comforts

Mother and grandmother decided to become a Sadhvi, they supported the decision and decided to initiate themselves.

Ahmedabad

She belongs to the family of a major diamond firm in Hong Kong. They have seen wealth and wealth very closely. But could not attract money to them. She was attracted by the aura of austerity and has now decided to spend her entire life as a Jain monk. They are women of three generations. Which includes mother, daughter and nanny.

Hong Kong resident Parishi Shah (23), along with his maternal grandmother Induben Shah (73) and mother Hetalbein, is ready to take initiation under the guidance of Hathdarsanishreeji, a Sadhvi of the Ramachandra community. Families living in Deesa and Dhanera in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat have started preparations for their initiation ceremony.

Have studied in psychology

Pariishi said that he has a degree in Psychology from Hong Kong. He did his schooling in Bh Hong Kong, where his father Bharat Mehta runs a diamond business. His brother Jaynam is studying data science in the US.

I was impressed when I went to listen to the discourse with my grandmother

Pariishi told, ‘I came to India and went to Derasar with Nani. Here I heard the discourse. I was so impressed that I forgot to go to restaurants or watch movies. We started going to the Sadhvi to listen to the discourse. I realized something different while spending time among the Sadhvis. I came to know that any person gets real happiness in him. I decided to become a sadhvi.



Mother came to India from Hong Kong

When Parshi’s mother Hetalbein came to know about this decision, she immediately reached Mumbai from Hong Kong. He said, ‘The mother immediately came to Mumbai after knowing the decision of my mother and daughter. I thought that I will become a sadhvi after my son and daughter’s marriage, but now I do not have to wait. I am going to initiate with my daughter.