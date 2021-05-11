Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Ahmed Wafiq confirmed that the series “Waleed Nas”, which was shown during the month of Ramadan, discussed a very important issue, and revealed the hidden danger of parents being preoccupied with their sons and daughters, and the resulting disasters that may be difficult to correct and affect the lives of their children in the future.

Wafiq added to “Al-Ittihad” that he presented the role of a legal man, the head of an exemplary family, exposed to an influential situation that changes its life after his son was injured in his school bus accident. And co-starring Rania Farid Shawky, Bayoumi Fouad and Hajer Al-Sharnoubi.

Wafik said that he continues to film his scenes in the series “Velvet Silk”, and embodies the role of a rural man who has the strength of personality and belongs to a large family, and who enters into bloody conflicts with another family because of the influence and acquisition of agricultural lands.

The events take place in the forties of the last century, the work consists of 60 episodes, and is taken from the novel by Umayma Izz al-Din, and it discusses the conflict between generations, rural customs and traditions, the scenario and dialogue of Muhammad Nair, directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz, and co-starring Mustafa Fahmy and Dalia Mustafa.

In the movie “2 Talaat Harb”, Wafiq performs the character of a doctor who studied psychiatry abroad, returns to his hometown after a long period of absence, and falls in love with “Faten”, whose role is played by Yasmine Al-Khatib, and he plays in the framework of romance from 1958 until the year 2011, the film includes 4 dramatic stories.

Ahmed participates in the movie “Party 9”, with Ghada Abdel Razek, and it revolves around the thrill and excitement, around an artistic party in which a crime is committed, and embodies the character of a surgeon. The work is scheduled to be presented in the role of the show in the summer season.

Regarding his character in the movie “People of the Cave,” Wafiq said that he embodies the personality of an extremist Roman leader, and his events revolve in the framework of fantasy that combines suspense and excitement, and the struggle of man with time.

The work deals with three people who return to life after sleeping more than three centuries to find themselves at a time other than the time in which they lived, and it is taken from a novel by Tawfiq al-Hakim with the same name, and wrote the script and dialogue Ayman Bahjat Qamar, directed by Amr Arafa, and co-starring Mahmoud Hamida, Ghada Adel.

Wafik revealed his childhood memories in the month of Ramadan, stressing that they are unforgettable, as the rituals of the rural areas, which are preparing to receive the month of Ramadan early, are characterized by the atmosphere of family gatherings and spiritual nights.

Regarding his Ramadan menu, he explained that he loves traditional Egyptian foods, and his favorite drink is Tamarind, and he makes it himself.