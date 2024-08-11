After achieving three victories on Saturday over Iranian Amir Ali Azarbera 4-3, Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yirgali 14-2 and American Kyle Frederick Snyder 6-4, Tajeddine defeated Georgia’s Givi Macharashvili 2-0 in the final.

“After a year of training, I was very focused,” he said after his win. Regarding his points win, he explained: “He counterattacked, and I caught him in that move.”

This is the second gold medal for Bahrain in Paris after the coronation of runner Winfrid Yafi in the 3000m steeplechase race, and the fourth medal after the silver medal of runner Salwa Eid Naser in the 400m race and weightlifter Gor Minasian in the +102kg weightlifting category.

It is Bahrain’s first medal in wrestling, after Minasian became the first athlete to win a medal outside of athletics on Saturday.