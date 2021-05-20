Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Egyptian Ahmed Omar leads the youth of Al-Ahly in the Gulf Championship No. 40, which will be held in Dubai from 18 to 26 June, with the participation of 5 champions. Omar has previously supervised the training of “the Knights” in the “2019 edition”, and the team left the semi-finals.

It is known that the Al-Ahly Youth Administration dispensed with the Italian Giorgio Valli before the final of the Cup of His Highness the Vice President’s Cup, and the task was assigned at the time to the assistant coach, citizen Saeed Atiq.

In the next Gulf version, Al-Ahly youth are looking to regain their title, after the team achieved 3 consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2017, and Sharjah succeeded in winning the title twice in a row, 2018 and 2019.

The “Al-Fursan” began training in preparation for the start of the tournament, where it meets in its first match with the Saudi victory, who won the domestic league title for the first time.

Ahmed Omar previously led the basket of victory, Al-Shabab and Al-Wasl, and has many local and Gulf titles that confirm his high efficiency. He is one of the stars of the Egyptian basket, with the ranks of the Alexandria Union, and the Egyptian national team is a player and coach.