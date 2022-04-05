Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Before Sharjah traveled to Riyadh to participate in the AFC Champions League, Ahmed Mubarak, the club’s director of football, criticized the Professional League, and at the same time raised several questions about the penalty of Shaheen Abdul Rahman, the team’s defender.

Mubarak expressed his astonishment at the failure of the Professional League to respond to Sharjah’s request to postpone the Al-Uruba match, in the “21st round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, scheduled for April 30th.

He said: We addressed the Association 3 weeks ago, regarding amending the date of the meeting of Arabism, and so far we have not received any response, as the Association did not bear the hardship of considering the legitimate request of the “king”!

He added: We play another match in the first group, in the AFC Champions League, on April 27, and the match ends at one o’clock the next day, so that the mission returns home on April 28, and it is illogical to play a match in the “ADNOC Pro League” on April 30 With Arabism, here I wonder: Is this a punishment for us because we participate and represent the state in foreign forums?

He said: It is not professional to submit a request that I consider legitimate, and it is the right of my team, and we did not find the response, whether by rejection or acceptance, and my team is still at the core of the competition in the local league, and I hope that it will not be wronged by such matters, and what we want is to obtain our right, and we have to deal Professional is even better, so that the coach can set the appropriate programming for the stage.

With regard to Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Mubarak summarized his response in several questions, and said: Why was Shaheen not punished for the first or second exit or violation, and that the club gives the player to the team completely ready, so what is the club’s fault by imposing penalties on him, and why was Shaheen Abdul Rahman summoned and this did not happen? With the national team administrator in the crisis, and I did not wish that the problem was a clear administrative weakness on the part of the union, and the issue of Shaheen was not contained administratively.

He added, “Of course, we sat with Shaheen more than once, both Abdullah Al-Ajla, president of the Sharjah Football Company, which coach Cosmin did twice, and from our side, as administrators, we talked to him a lot because he is an important and influential player in the “King” squad, and I did not hope that things would reach this The curve, but it is the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee and we have to implement them, and Shaheen will be stronger in «Asianism».

He said: Sharjah is ready and all the players realize that they are playing a big tournament, and for the third time in a row, the “king” is participating in a continental, and therefore there are various experiences with the team, which we are taking advantage of in the current version, which includes teams of continental weight and weight such as Al Hilal Saudi “the title holder”. , In addition to the Tajik independence and the Qatari Rayan.

He added: The group needs a high concentration in the matches and a fighting spirit, and the absences of Al Hilal, regardless of their number, are a team that has a striking force and the team has 7 foreign players, and 4 of them participate in the meeting, and the team has distinguished elements from the locals, and we will not look much at the absence of “Blue”. , but we care more about our players and how to enter this great continental challenge.

He said: Qualification is a legitimate right for the children of the “king”, and we have accumulated experiences from local and foreign players as a result of previous participations, and experiences must appear in the confrontations of this version, which I expect will be more exciting and powerful.

Sharjah performs its last training today, Tuesday, at its stadium in the “Basma Emirate”, and leaves for Riyadh in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The arrival is followed by the performance of the first training, in preparation for the meeting with Al Hilal on Friday. The list of “King” includes all players, including Shaheen Abdul Rahman.