Emirati inventor Ahmed Majan told «Emirates Today» that he dreamed, over a period of 50 years, of producing a new idea for a new innovation every day, especially since “the invention is the nucleus of an idea that stems from the need of a person or society for it.” He indicated that he devoted his entire life to science in A way to serve his community and country.

Majan, who participated in many international competitions and won many awards during them, considered that “every person is necessarily an inventor. The word invention itself means imagining paths that can be applied in reality.”

He pointed out that he won four medals (gold, two silver and bronze) at the 66th International Exhibition of Ideas, Inventions and Innovations (ENA), which was held at the exhibition center in Nuremberg, Germany, and he also won three golds and two silvers in the International Innovation and Invention Challenge Competition that was held in Toronto, Canada, as well as He won the title of the best inventor and owner of the best invention in the Middle East, while the number of his international medals exceeded 40 during the period from 2011 to 2018.

Ahmed Majan is the first president of the Emirates Inventors Association, which was established in November 2019, when he was elected as its president. He said, “The aim of establishing the association is to create a generation of productive inventors who are able to make innovation a way of life and a daily culture.”

Through the association, Majan seeks to achieve a clear vision of the future of the local invention as a national product that can be manufactured and exported by Emirati hands, and to empower young people with the means of support and financing to bring about an innovative renaissance that starts from the family, starts from the school, and extends to government and private institutions to become a societal culture. The “UAE Pioneers” initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2014, shed light on a number of honorable Emirati models that contributed to the achievement of bright achievements in the history of the country during the first 50 years of its establishment.

Emirati inventor Ahmed Majan is one of the most prominent honorees within the initiative, as he is the “first Emirati inventor” to win various medals at international invention fairs, as his inventions highlight his tendency to rely on smart technologies and clean energy as a safe alternative in line with international policies on climate protection.

Among the most prominent inventions implemented by Majan are a solar-powered pet tracking device, a smart cage hunting device, and a smart duck hunting device.

He also invented a device to protect fishing cages from theft.

His inventions also include a smart sports helmet equipped with a built-in solar-powered navigation system to enable any injured cyclist to call for help, a smart saddle that contains a device to measure the horse’s heartbeat and a device to measure the weight of the rider, a solar-powered compass tracker equipped with a camera to indicate the direction of the horse, and a crutch. Smart for the elderly that alerts families or ambulances in the event of an emergency, and this innovation has been patented in Brazil. On the month of innovation in the UAE, Majan said that the national initiatives and efforts made by the state by allocating a month for innovation is a valuable opportunity for young talents, and an inspiring incentive for eager school students to launch their ideas and innovations through festive platforms, scientific competitions and accompanying interactive exhibitions.

He stressed that «the biggest challenge for the association is to discover the real inventors and develop their capabilities and educate them about the culture of invention».

He said, “There are three important parties that will soon sign memorandums of understanding with the association, which are the Gifted Association and the Intellectual Property Association, to protect ideas, especially since we have previously suffered from not protecting our inventions legally, which is what the association has currently worked on, and after that we will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Museum of the Future.” to adopt inventions.

