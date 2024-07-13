Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Ahmed Khalil will be at the top of the list of players continuing with Al Bataeh next season, with the club announcing the renewal of contracts for a number of players during the current period.

The announcement of extending the contract of Ahmed Khalil, the former international player in our national team, and the owner of a rich career with the Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain clubs, is imminent.

Al-Raqi officially announced the extension of the contracts of a number of players to continue next season, namely: Mohammed Ahmed, Ibrahim Issa, Mohammed Rashid, Rashid Muhair and Issa Ahmed, in support of technical stability, as the club explained.

The players joined the training sessions the day before yesterday, in preparation for the upcoming season, where they were received by Khalfan Al-Masfri, Chairman of Al-Bataeh Football Club, and members of the administration. He urged the team to exert maximum effort, and for the administration to provide all the requirements for success in the upcoming season.