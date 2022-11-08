The head of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, revealed the details of a new cooperation with the Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy.
Turki Al-Sheikh, through his Twitter account, published a video with Ahmed Helmy, in which he talked about a global artistic project in which the “One Tani” champion will participate during the activities of the Riyadh season.
And the head of the entertainment authority said: “With the Arab star that I am proud of and happy to see today, Ahmed Helmy, who is not a stranger to the country, was born in Saudi Arabia and lived in Saudi Arabia for a while.”
For his part, the hero of the movie “One Tani” responded to the tweet and wrote: “God willing, we will all succeed together and present a comedy theatrical work that will be a new surprise for the brotherly audience, and it will be added to the continuing surprises of the Riyadh season,” directing his thanks to Counselor Turki Al Sheikh for the generous reception. And good hospitality.
