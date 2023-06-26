WITH VIDEOHe played football in the national youth team of Yemen until he fled the civil war that is tearing his country apart. From Tuesday, 19-year-old Ahmed Alkhamesi will play his first match for the Orange during the European Championship for refugees, where football is played at a high level. ‘We are going to uphold the honor of the Netherlands.’
Richard Hoving
Latest update:
4:25 pm
