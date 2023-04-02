Ahmed Fahmy spoke in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” about the reasons for his embarking on this artistic adventure, despite the personality’s difference from his nature, saying: “This type of work is completely different from me, as I tend to present a certain type of comedic work, but when the director spoke to me Khaled Youssef, in a lengthy session about the details of the work, got excited immediately, given my great confidence in him.

He added: “After my conversation with Khaled Youssef, I learned that the artist Ahmed Al-Saadani is the candidate for the character of “Hamed” in “The Old Age”. Finally, he agreed to implement it, but he also changed his mind when he sat with Khaled Youssef, and was fully convinced of the need to implement this work, which is the same thing that happened to me.

The return of Ahmed Al-Saadani

He followed up on the details of Hamid’s personality: “- Hamid- a simple character, searching throughout the events for the Sultan’s secret, and the events prompt him to try to uncover the secret of the old paper he found, to know the history of Sultan Hamid, and in the other era that we are talking about, he observes an important period in history of Egypt”.

Regarding his reading of the original story of the writer Youssef El-Sibai, from which this work was taken, he replied: “Very frankly, I did not read the story of the writer Youssef El-Sibai. With me at the beginning of the preparations about all the details, and when Khaled Youssef talks about the work, he does not leave small or large.

two years absence

Ahmed Fahmy touched on working in Ramadan every year, saying: “Being present during the Ramadan drama season is certainly a good thing, but this does not necessarily happen every year. The important criterion in that is the existence of appropriate and different work. Participating in the Ramadan drama for the past two years in search of a good and integrated work, until I found his “secret”.

Regarding dealing with Khaled Youssef as a director, he said: “What I like most about him is that he is meticulous, disciplined, and dedicated to his work.”

He added: “Khaled Youssef is one of the few directors who make great efforts for the success of their work, and he has the ability to control the huge numbers that participated in the series, as there are more than 600 secondary actors, in addition to the main heroes, and this requires a director who has a strong personality and good management.” For all these numbers, unlike the other elements he supervises, I was very surprised that he was able to continue shooting with such precision without complaining about the effect on him.

Egyptian Super Hero

And about the great uproar caused by producer Ahmed El Sobky’s announcement of preparing for the movie “The Jujube Man”, to become the first Egyptian super hero film, Fahmy commented, “I was surprised by the reactions that occurred through the communication sites immediately after the producer Ahmed El Sobky announced this film, and I contracted with him.” He starred in two films, and when he found the uproar that occurred with the announcement of the movie “Spider-Man”, he decided and insisted that he start preparing directly for this film first.

He indicated that he is waiting for the series “Under Guardianship” to be shown with the star Mona Zaki, along with his wife, Hana Al Zahed, who is impatiently awaiting the series’ presentation, and that he is currently keen to watch comedic works.

The Ripper and Mr. X

And about the extent to which he accepts any criticism on social media, he commented: “I always accept all opinions with open arms, and I do not have a crisis in that, but I find a problem when I feel that someone deliberately stirs up opinions against me, and unfortunately there are people who specialize in this matter, there Certain people that everyone knows, are the ones who always do such acts that offend artists.

Ahmed Fahmy concluded his speech that he is waiting for his series “Al-Saffah” to be shown on one of the platforms, explaining that this work was implemented with cinematic techniques, and he is also awaiting the screening of the movie “Mr. X” on the upcoming Eid Al-Adha, and stressed that the story and structure of this movie “will be completely different from his previous works.” “.