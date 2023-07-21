Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

For the first time, the Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz embodies the character of a Saidi young man whose origins come from a village in Sohag Governorate, in the movie “The Death Squad”, and the harsh conditions of his upbringing force him to break the law in order to achieve the dream of wealth, and he enters into bloody struggles in order to extend his influence, and becomes chased by the police.

Ezz is preparing to start filming the postponed movie “Saqr Al-Mahrousa”, which embodies the personality of a knight from the Islamic era, and its events take place during the era of the Mamluk rule of Egypt in the twelfth century, written by Muhammad Hamdan, directed by Ahmed Alaa, and co-starring Yasmine Sabry.

Regarding the fate of his two films, “Saqr and Canary” and “Sons of Rizk 3,” Ezz explained that they are in the preparation stage and awaiting the production company’s decision to start filming.

The second work, which is the third part of “Sons of Rizk”, takes place within the framework of suspense, excitement, and lawlessness in order to earn money, directed by Tariq Al-Arian, starring Amr Youssef and Ahmed Dawoud.

Ezz expressed his happiness with the “Faten Hamama Award for Excellence” from the 45th Cairo International Film Festival, which will start in mid-November, in appreciation of his artistic career that began 25 years ago.