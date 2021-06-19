The tournament was held in Egypt inside the stadiums and halls designated by the Cairo International Stadium Authority, starting from June 8, while the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, was keen to congratulate the “soldier” on his achievements in the modern pentathlon.

The sport of modern pentathlon depends on players competing in 5 games, namely equestrian, swimming, running, archery and fencing, and each player tries to get the largest possible points during the tournament activities.

Al-Jundi spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “This is the most important medal in my career so far. I cannot express how happy I am to win third place and achieve my dream of playing in the Olympics. I worked very hard to reach that position.”

The Egyptian knight adds: “The tournament has a special character due to my presence in my country among my fans and my family, as well as the intensity of competition with other teams. Hungary, Russia and France showed their best, they have prominent names in the modern pentathlon.”

The tournament ended in the mixed doubles events with the Korean team winning the gold, the Belarusian team winning the silver and the German team the bronze. In the singles category, the Hungarian player Adam Maros took first place, while the Russian player Alexander Livanov came in second place, and the “soldier” came in third place.

In order to win medals, the Egyptian national team player trains daily throughout the week, except for Friday, which he uses to catch his breath, as he confirms to “Sky News Arabia”, where he engages in strenuous exercises for 5 times in swimming and archery and 4 times in arms, equestrian and running, in addition to his involvement in Other training sessions to keep fit.

Al-Jundi has been used to provide a remarkable performance in various tournaments since his participation in local competitions in 2007 and won the third place in the Republic Championship to enter the world after winning the silver of the World Youth Championship in 2017 and the gold the following year, in addition to the first place in the Youth Olympic Games, and he also received the Mohammed Award Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Sports Creativity.

Behind the soldier’s success are a number of the most successful coaches, as well as the Egyptian Federation for Modern Pentathlon, and the Egyptian knight says about this: “The Federation makes a tremendous effort to help players achieve a high level in the game, everyone is trying to overcome obstacles and provide a good atmosphere for excellence.”

The Egyptian champion has the support of his family, who has accompanied him in his steps in the sport of modern pentathlon since his childhood, and bore them a lot of burdens for his success, as he points out to the “Sky News Arabia” website, stressing his gratitude for their presence by his side in all the tournaments held inside Egypt, which gives him the feeling reassured.

And quickly, the twenty-year-old began preparing his plan to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to his statement to our website, referring to his participation in the World Junior Championships, which will be held early next month, considering it a strong friction and preparation before traveling to Japan at the end of July.

Al-Jundi continues: “In the coming days, we will also hold sessions with officials of the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation to develop a complete vision of the movements of our national team with the Olympic mission and how to enter a closed camp before the start of the competitions.”

A few days later, the holder of the bronze medal in the world championship will receive a vaccination against the emerging corona virus under the supervision of the Egyptian Ministry of Health, after a decision was issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to distribute the vaccine to all members of the Egyptian delegation participating in the Tokyo Olympics to prevent the epidemic before leaving for Japan, according to an official statement. about the ministry.

Al-Jundi confirms that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics for a year due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus gave him the opportunity to obtain more experiences and refine his talent, which was evident in the recent tournaments, noting his desire to achieve an achievement during his participation in the most important sporting event in the world.

The Egyptian national team player added: “I aspire to ascend the podium and raise the Egyptian flag in Tokyo. The dream of every athlete is to achieve a medal in the Olympics to immortalize their names in the annals of history, with full respect for all tournaments, but the Olympic Games is another level.”

El-Gendy believes that all the athletes participating in the Olympics have equal chances as a result of the high capabilities that everyone enjoys, but he stresses that Egypt has a strong presence in Tokyo in the modern pentathlon and other games.

The Egyptian champion concludes his speech by saying: “I do not see the Tokyo Olympics as the last step, because I want to continue as long as possible in the stadiums, participate in all the upcoming Olympic Games and win medals. My passion for the game never stops.”