Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

The Egyptian actor, Ahmed Eid, confirmed that he is in a different age stage that imposes a certain type of role on him, such as the father and the older brother.

Eid pointed out that this difficult stage began several years ago, when I presented the role of the father in the movie “Japanese Original” and in the series “Saheb Al-Saada” with Adel Imam.

And about the reasons for his absence from the artistic scene, since he presented the movie “Khalawis”, Eid said: I do not know the reason for my absence in the Egyptian drama 9 years ago, but I was present last year through a Saudi series entitled “Breakthrough” and I was happy with it, and I am always looking for the appropriate form for me, And the topic I would like to present.

Ahmed Eid returns to the theater after an absence of 25 years, through the show “I Kidnap My Wife and You Have My Greetings” with the great Ahmed Badir, written by Amr Samir Atef and Michel Nabil, and directed by Muhammad Jabr.

He also participates in the series “Nadra Currency” with Nelly Karim and Jamal Suleiman, in which he embodies the role of Saidi for the first time, and its events revolve around women’s right to inheritance, inherited customs, and widespread conflicts among the people of Upper Egypt.