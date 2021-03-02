Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, witnessed the celebration of the Armed Forces’s celebration of the graduation of the National Service School of the Presidential Guard “at Camp Seh Hafir”, within the 14th batch, the second group, while the camps of Al Ain and Liwa witnessed the graduation of the fourteenth batch. The “third group” of national service employees, after completing the basic training phase in Liwa and Al-Ain camp, which lasted 10 weeks, in the presence of a number of senior officers of the armed forces.

The celebration of national peace began, then fragrant verses from the Holy Qur’an were recited, after which the graduates gave military parades that confirmed their readiness to defend the homeland. They also gave military parades, as they received in the training fields, which reflected their skills and level of qualification in the military infantry, the use of weapons, and the rest of the disciplines.

Field skill

The camp commander delivered a speech in which he indicated that the recruits had completed the basic training stage with competence and competence, where during 10 weeks they received training in weapon use, shooting, field skill, battle skill, fighting in the indicated areas, internal security, infantry training and physical fitness.

Emphasis was placed on applied and practical data and how to coexist in the field with the aim of creating the combat soldier, through the implementation of several external exercises through which all the basic military skills that contributed to their conversion from civilian life to military life were applied, in addition to receiving some academic sciences and external lectures aimed at Consolidating and developing the love for the homeland and leadership in them, so they have demonstrated with pride and pride that they can withstand the hardships of training, realizing that every drop of sweat in the field is worth a drop of blood in the battle, so they are ready to move to the specialized training phase in the various units of the armed forces.

He said, “The graduates realized, from the first day of their enrollment in the center that they are facing a great challenge through which they have demonstrated their ability to withstand hardships, obey orders and instructions, and have proven their authentic metal that they are really from Khalifa’s men. And defend his homeland ».

The camp commander addressed a word to the graduates, saying, “You are the fortress and impregnable dam for this nation, its present and its future, and the best thing I recommend to you is adhere to the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Messenger, may blessings and peace be upon him, and obey the rulers. Your most valuable aspirations will be self-sacrifice for the sake of this nation. ”

At the end of his speech, he thanked the General Command of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior, the civil departments, and everyone who contributed to providing the necessary support to the training center to bring it to the set goals.

At the end of the ceremony, the sponsor distributed prizes to the winners.