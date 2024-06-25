His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 of male and female students from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which leads the learning and discovery pillars of Dubai Health. During a ceremony held today, Tuesday, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

During the ceremony, 153 male and female graduates from 24 programs offered by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dentistry, the College of Medicine, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, in addition to the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Studies, were honored, thus crowning their journey full of diligence and excellence, and paving the way before them for a busy professional journey in which they contribute to the advancement of the care sector. Health at the local and global levels.

The Class of 2024 included graduates from 27 nationalities, including 40% of Emirati graduates.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum expressed his happiness and aspiration for the busy career path that awaits the graduates of this year’s batch, and congratulated the male and female graduates of the Class of 2024, whose achievements deserve great thanks, praise and appreciation.





His Highness said: This achievement reflects the keenness of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in light of the Dubai Health Vision, to play a pivotal role in empowering the next generation of promising medical competencies and promoting innovation in Dubai, in line with the rational vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aiming to make Dubai a global academic health center.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Chairman of the Council of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, expressed her pride in the graduation of the new batch of university students.

She said during her opening speech at the graduation ceremony: We dedicate this honorable achievement, with all reverence and appreciation, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, whose ambitious vision for the future of the health sector in the UAE is inspired by us as a foundation for our academic journey. To the highest levels of excellence in the field of care and treatment, this university was established under the directives of His Highness eight years ago in confirmation of his continuous support for the health sector, because this support had a great impact in enhancing the university’s position and raising its reputation in academic circles, until it became a pioneering educational edifice, a symbol of excellence in innovation, and a model. A pioneer in encouraging scientific research, nurturing student competencies and preparing young national cadres in the field of health care.





Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, gave a speech at the graduation ceremony, in which he said: As you begin your career as doctors, nurses, and dentists, I urge you to be courageous, and when performing your duties, remember that every interaction, every diagnosis, and every decision you make has the potential to impact… significantly in the lives of others, and because you have become at the forefront today, it is necessary to remember that you play an essential role in a very important sector, capable of changing human lives, and I tell you from experience, that during times of challenges, you will be in dire need of courage. Through my work At Dubai Future Foundation, I am very aware of ambiguity and the unknown. They are synonyms for describing the future. No one can know what the future holds, but together, and using the right tools, we can make the most of the unknown.

Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Executive Director of Dubai Health, said: We are proud of the achievements of the graduating class of 2024, in whose abilities and willingness we trust to fully assume the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them, whether at the local or global level, and because our students are studying under the umbrella of Dubai Health, we are proud that our values ​​will represent the core and foundation of their work in the future by always serving the patient first.

In her speech on behalf of the graduates, the graduate of the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery program, Dr. Muzna Ali Rashid, said: My colleagues and I chose to influence others over ourselves. We chose to find comfort in fatigue. We chose to strive towards advancement and success. Our journey was difficult. We went through experiences. It tested our resolve and shaped our character. Within the walls of the hospital, we witnessed the fragility of life and the toughness of the human spirit, and we learned the essence of a true doctor. My fellow graduates, my fellow graduates, the world is waiting for us, we are ready, we are ready, we are the future.