His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, confirmed that the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to its orbit around Mars will be a great achievement in the UAE’s record of achievement, indicating that The Emirates Mars Exploration Project is a historic achievement that every Emirati and Arab person can be proud of.

His Highness said: “All efforts are joining together to make this project a culmination of the vision of the founding fathers, and for 50 years of relentless effort, wisdom in making decisions, and investing in people first.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed also expressed his pride in the people of the Emirates, and for this honorable achievement, stressing that it is a living embodiment of the vision of the founding fathers, as they looked at their time beyond the circumstances in which the UAE was established, and the Hope Probe project comes within the framework of the ambitious efforts made by the State The UAE is establishing its image as an inspiring and ambitious model to record an honorable scientific and research presence in the field of space science.

The Information Technology Department at Dubai Airports will, through its modern technologies, carry out the immediate connection process to enable direct transmission of the stages of entry of the “Hope Probe” in the orbit of Mars on the indicative panels in Building 3, to allow travelers the opportunity to witness this historical moment, thus enhancing the UAE’s reputation and its presence on the international scene. As an advanced country in the field of space science, in addition to changing the color of some indicative panels and screens to a color that resembles the color of Mars, and spreading the news of the arrival of the probe on its website and interacting with this event through its social network.

Dubai airports had the honor to support the Hope Probe project, through logistical support to load the “Hope Probe” pieces while it was being transported from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to Al Maktoum International Airport, in cooperation with its strategic partners, and loaded onto the plane that took it to its final stop in Japan in preparation for its launch. On his historical mission.





