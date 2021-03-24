His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, who passed away this morning, in a tweet via His account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

His Highness said in the tweet: “May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the owner of a big heart, the dear deceased had clear imprints on the march of the United Arab Emirates and the renaissance of Dubai, and we do not forget his white hands in charitable and humanitarian work inside the country and in various regions of the world.”

His Highness reprimanded in another tweet: “We ask him mercy and forgiveness, and that God will send him a blessed home with the prophets, the two friends and the martyrs, and the goodness of those are companions. Our loss in you is great, O Abu Rashid. Power except in God Almighty, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return. “





