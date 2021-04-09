His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Group, today inaugurated Aviv Clinics in Dubai – the leading medical facility focused on improving the performance of the brain and body – in the JLT area. Dubai

The opening was attended by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Director General of DP World – UAE Region, and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO. The first and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center and Ilan Stezelman Starosta, the Israeli Consul-General-designate.

It is expected that this modern and advanced clinic will pave the way for the start of a new era of innovation and cooperation in the field of health care between the UAE and Israel, after the signing of the Ibrahimi Agreement last year.

The Aviv medical program has been developed over more than a decade by the world-renowned physician Professor Shai Efrati and his research team at the Sagol College of Neurosciences at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel and in cooperation with the team at Aviv clinics, an innovative treatment that has been scientifically proven to reverse deterioration. Physical and cognitive abilities as a result of aging and by combining hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience and physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging techniques there is no other program in the world that uses the unique treatment protocol offered by Aviv Clinics.

Awad Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The opening of Aviv clinics in Dubai adds a new dimension to the advanced world-class healthcare infrastructure in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and supports the adoption of innovative and smart technologies in the provision of healthcare services to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global center. For pioneering innovations in the healthcare sector.

On his part, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, said: “The culture of innovation is well established in the United Arab Emirates, which has enabled Dubai to be a major position for global trade across all sectors to attract some of the most innovative solutions. And development in the world and there is no doubt that the opening of a pioneering facility for medical sciences today clearly demonstrates this same approach and is a strong indication of the enabling and ambitious environment on which the Dubai vision laid its foundations. “

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, confirmed that the center is home to some of the most innovative companies and individuals in Dubai who are shaping the future.

For his part, the appointed Israeli Consul General said: “Efforts are currently being concerted between the UAE and Israel in order to enhance mutual cooperation and investment, and Aviv clinics in Dubai constitute excellent evidence of the bilateral success and the pivotal role played by innovation and development in the fields of health care in both societies, and we look forward to our role for more. Of future cooperation with the UAE in various sectors. “

Professor Shai Efrati – who developed the Aviv Medical Program for which the clinics is famous – said the program is an innovative treatment for the decline in physical and cognitive abilities as a result of aging and combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience and physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging techniques.





