Dubai (Union)

The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences held its second meeting for the academic year 2020-2021 virtually, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the University and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the presence of the members of the Board with the aim of discussing the latest developments and developments within the university’s academic and research programs and its strategic directions centered around The axes of education, research, sustainability, governance and community participation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rajaa Issa Al Gurg, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and a member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Shaibani, a member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Ian Greer, Director of Queen’s University in Belfast and a member of the Board of Trustees, in addition to Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, President of the University.