Dubai (Union)

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects confirmed its support for the “Airport Show” in its twentieth session, which starts on May 24, and is considered the largest inter-business exhibition in the world in terms of the airport industry.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of the Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, said that the aviation sector in Dubai is a vital global center and a major engine for economic growth in the UAE and the world at large, and it will be a gradual and rapid return. The previous boom phase would gradually affect the full recovery of the global aviation industry.

His Highness added: “We are currently devoting our expertise, infrastructure and technologies to facilitate this in conjunction with the holding of the airport exhibition, in which we put the last year of the history of the aviation industry behind us as we gradually emerge from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

He pointed out that the twentieth session of the airport exhibition, which has been rescheduled, to be held from 24 to 26 May of this year at the Dubai World Trade Center, heralds a bright future after 2020, during which the aviation sector witnessed exceptional circumstances.

He said that the airport exhibition will remain the best place to select and bring in the most advanced technologies and the latest innovative products in order to improve airport operations and restore lost business, and it will constitute a good opportunity for all players in the airport industry in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf region.

For his part, Eng. Khalifa Al Zafin, CEO of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation, which is concerned with establishing the emirate’s position as a logistics and aviation hub, said that the airport exhibition constitutes a dynamic space that signals the return of communication and integration to the world, and reaffirms the importance of alliances with partners in the quest to build modern concepts and ideas.

Al Zafin – who is also CEO of the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and Dubai South Corporation – stated that the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects Foundation continues to ensure continuous cooperation with its local and international partners, and is working on making solid progress in terms of the readiness of the aviation sector in Dubai for a full recovery.

He said, “Our wise leadership was able to maintain the strong economic position of the emirate of Dubai, and to present an optimistic view of the future of aviation in the UAE.”

He noted that the aviation sector in Dubai last year adopted its 2030 strategic plans aimed at upgrading Dubai International Airport to a new level and includes a wide range of projects aimed at ensuring the highest possible flexibility for airport operations and most importantly providing technologies that can be applied at all sensitive touch points within the airport. .

For her part, Engineer Suzan Al Anani, Executive Director of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said that the Foundation’s participation in the 2021 session of the Airport Show will constitute one of the most important platforms for effective communication to enhance innovation and partnership in the post-pandemic world, and this long-awaited trade fair will provide us with opportunities. To accelerate the pace of recovery of this sector due to its lost activity and momentum.