Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa, and led by jockey Ben Quinn, stole the spotlight with a “super hat-trick” quartet, at the fourth Jebel Ali Racecourse ceremony, which consisted of 7 rounds, and the purebred Arabian horses opened the competition in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race sponsored by the Festival Races by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in addition to 6 races for purebred hybrid horses, and the ceremony’s prizes amounted to 524 thousand dirhams.

The first victory came for the horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa and led by Ben Quinn, when “Lightning” excelled by 8.5 lengths in the second half for a distance of 1200 meters for the Al Shafar Investment title, recording 1:11:07 minutes, and the second victory came via “What It Takes” under the supervision of Michael Costa, and led by Ben Quinn, by a margin of 13.75 lengths, considered the largest at the Jebel Ali track, in the third heat for a distance of 1200 meters for the Commercial Bank of Dubai title, and the champion recorded 1:10:41 minutes, and the third victory was achieved by “Sadati” in The fifth and main round, over a distance of 1400 meters, “Handicap”, won the Al Sufouh Stakes title, after an exciting competition with his runner-up and stable mate, “Mushtari”, and the champion recorded 1:23:88 minutes.

The ceremony was concluded by the horse “Kafaf”, which gave His Highness the fourth victory, “hat-trick” in the seventh heat over a distance of 1800 meters for the Emirates NBD title, recording 1:50:50 minutes.

“Ijabi” of Al-Asayel Stables, under the supervision of Denis O’Brien and led by Richard Mullen, surpassed his runner-up “Al-Mansour” by a head in the first half designated for purebred Arabian horses over a distance of 1950 meters – Handicap, for the Wathba Stallions Cup title, scoring 2:11:39 minutes.

“Major Cinnamon”, owned and trained by Marwan Al-Baydahi, and driven by Lucas van Rensburg, won the fourth round prize for the 1200 meters – Handicap, for the Zero Two Eighty Five Stakes title, recording 1:11:73 minutes.

Under the successful leadership of the jockey Saif Al-Balushi, “Zaman” by Abdullah Al-Manahi, under the supervision of Ahmed bin Harmash, won the sixth race prize for the 1800 meters – Handicap, for the Emirates Airline Cup title, and recorded 1:50:94 minutes.