Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, confirmed that “Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients Care” will be a new humanitarian edifice that embodies the values ​​of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God Almighty, and continues the path of goodness. And the giving that he pursued throughout his life in promoting compassion, cooperation and solidarity between societies and individuals, and it will be a humanitarian beacon and a window of hope for cancer patients who are unable to receive free treatment according to the highest standards and medical practices.

His Highness praised the idea and mission of the hospital, stressing that providing health care to the needy, upgrading the medical services system, and encouraging scientific research as the basis for developing the medical sector, represent important tributaries in the field of giving and humanitarian work that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God bless him, give special attention and care. Because of his belief in its influential role in serving humanity and relieving patients around the world, His Highness noted the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the hospital as a high honor worthy of the late march full of giving, and confirms that the journey of humanity and goodness that he adopted Hamdan bin Rashid will not stop.

His Highness added: “The late Hamdan bin Rashid, owner of a unique humanitarian school, and a pioneer of his position among the most important pioneers of charitable work in the UAE, established a new thought in which the doors of goodness varied. His giving was not limited to traditional charitable aspects, but his humanitarian works varied to include various fields of education. To culture, health, care for orphans, the poor and the deprived, treatment for cancer patients and children, and relief for those who have been exposed to famine and natural disasters in all countries of the world.Hamdan bin Rashid, the owner of the white hands, was always present to support the needy, secure their needs, build schools for their children, establish medical centers to treat them, and restore hope For their souls… This is the Hamdan School, which the pages of history will immortalize in letters of light for future generations.”

generous support

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, announced that it has received generous financial support from General His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to enable the new 250-bed hospital to carry out its mission on The fullest face and contribution to strengthening the UAE’s research and scientific efforts, and providing more medical successes for the benefit of humanity, especially in the field of oncology, in a tribute to the memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who spent his life serving the nation and working to achieve exceptional achievements on Global philanthropy.

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the “Al Jalila Foundation” and a member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, directed her highest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for His Highness’s great support for the new hospital and for his mission to help patients who are unable to afford treatment costs, as an extension of the approach of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in helping the needy and his interest, may God rest his soul, in the field of health care.

She said: “We extend our sincere thanks and praise to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his great support for this ambitious project, and this generous support will serve as a motivation that enhances our ability to improve patient care services, develop pioneering research and give doctors the opportunity to increase their scientific and knowledge balance, and of course improve the level of care for cancer patients. Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients will be a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families.”

Dr. Raja Al Gurg also affirmed the deep gratitude and appreciation of the Al Jalila Foundation for all those who contributed to supporting the new hospital, and she specifically thanked the Foundation’s partners and donors for their generous contributions that make this new medical and scientific edifice possible in a way that benefits the community and confirms the UAE’s leading position in the field of health care. And to provide the highest levels of diagnostic and therapeutic service.

It is noteworthy that the studies of the World Health Organization indicate that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for the death of about 10 million people annually. One of the common issues with this disease is the delay in going to the doctor and the lack of timely diagnosis and treatment; This is common among the most vulnerable groups of society. 4,500 new cases of cancer are registered every year in the UAE, and it is one of the main causes of death in it.



