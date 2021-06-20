Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, confirmed that “Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients Care” will be a new humanitarian edifice that embodies the values ​​of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and completes the path of goodness and giving that He pursued it throughout his life in promoting compassion, cooperation and solidarity between societies and individuals, and it will be a humanitarian beacon and a window of hope for cancer patients who are unable to receive free treatment, according to the highest medical standards and practices.

His Highness praised the idea and mission of the hospital, stressing that providing health care to the needy, upgrading the medical services system, and encouraging scientific research as the basis for the development of the medical sector, represent important tributaries in the field of giving and humanitarian work entrusted by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, (may God rest his soul). His Highness paid special attention and care to his belief in its influential role in serving humanity and relieving patients around the world, noting the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the hospital as a high honor worthy of the late journey of giving, and confirms that the journey of The humanity and goodness adopted by Hamdan bin Rashid will not stop.

His Highness added: “The late Hamdan bin Rashid, owner of a unique humanitarian school, and a pioneer of his position among the most important pioneers of charitable work in the UAE, established a new thought in which the doors of goodness diversified. His giving was not limited to traditional charitable aspects, but his humanitarian works varied to include various fields of charity. Education for culture, health, care for orphans, the poor and the deprived, treatment of cancer patients and children, and relief for those exposed to famine and natural disasters in all countries of the world. Hamdan bin Rashid, the owner of the white hands, was always present to support the needy, provide for their needs, build schools for their children, establish medical centers to treat them, and restore hope to their souls.. This is the Hamdan School that will be immortalized in the pages of history with letters of light for future generations.

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, has announced that it has received generous financial support from Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to enable the new 250-bed hospital to carry out its mission on The fullest face and contribution to strengthening the UAE’s research and scientific efforts, and providing more medical successes for the benefit of humanity, especially in the field of oncology, in a tribute to the memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who spent his life serving the nation and working to achieve exceptional achievements on Global philanthropy.

