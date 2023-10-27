On Friday, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of the late Khalifa Obaid Al Marri, God willing, the father of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during his Highness’s visit to the condolence council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and relatives of the deceased, hoping that the Almighty God will cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family with patience and solace.