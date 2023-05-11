His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today (Thursday), offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Mizer Saif Al-Marri, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to shower him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with beautiful patience and solace.